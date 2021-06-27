TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,064,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $23,354,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $22,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TPGY opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

