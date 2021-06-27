TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of TPI Composites worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $3,373,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

