Trabzonspor Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00007270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $808,849.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

