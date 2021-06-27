Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3,962.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Tredegar worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 91.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $13.88 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.