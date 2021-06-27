Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

