Trexquant Investment LP Buys 20,014 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.74. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

