Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NICE by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 212,136 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $243.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.71. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $182.74 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

