Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.02 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 579,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $10,539,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.