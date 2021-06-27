Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,077,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

