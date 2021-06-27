Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $393.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $393.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.