Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,239,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $73.23 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

