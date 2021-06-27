Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 15,160 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $3,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nCino by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after acquiring an additional 419,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $19,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $62.24 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

