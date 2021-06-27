Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,549 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

