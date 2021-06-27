Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,871 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $241.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.84 and a 1 year high of $242.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

