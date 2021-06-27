Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.