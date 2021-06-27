Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

NYSE OKE opened at $56.55 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

