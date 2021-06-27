Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

