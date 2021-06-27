Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.05. 2,549,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.86.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.