Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $35.73. 7,425,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,594,000 after purchasing an additional 600,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 479,273 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. 6elm Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

