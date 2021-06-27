Tripio Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.47 million and $510,427.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.