Trisura Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

