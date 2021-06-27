TriumphX (TRIX) Trading Down 81.4% Over Last Week

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 78.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $77,591.41 and approximately $210,589.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00586229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037026 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

