Trodl Reaches Market Cap of $422,685.54 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Trodl has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. Trodl has a total market cap of $422,685.54 and $2,225.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00162684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,786.35 or 1.00121830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Trodl Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

