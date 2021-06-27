TRON (TRX) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. TRON has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and $836.65 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

