Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 5,217.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

