TurtleCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $277,256.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $277,256.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,603,733,371 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

