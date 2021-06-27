TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.00 million and $218.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.