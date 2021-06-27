Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Twist Bioscience worth $63,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,434 shares of company stock worth $14,970,447 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWST stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

