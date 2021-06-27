UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in GoDaddy by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,291,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $86.89 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

