UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

