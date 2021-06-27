UBS Group AG Grows Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Washington Federal worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

