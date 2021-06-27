UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $2,304,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

AEO opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

