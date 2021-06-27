UBS Group AG Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.