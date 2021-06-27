UBS Group AG Has $4.10 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE MQT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.