UBS Group AG Invests $4.02 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 208,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

OCDX opened at $21.75 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 75.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

