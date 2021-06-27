UBS Group AG Purchases 3,620 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at about $17,463,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

IGHG stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

