UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $171.12 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.