UBS Group AG Sells 3,067 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Stepan worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $123.25 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.