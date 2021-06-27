UBS Group AG Sells 42,725 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.