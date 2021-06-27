UBS Group AG Sells 51,021 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of HUYA worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 135.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 4,058,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 3,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,494,000 after buying an additional 2,707,383 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after buying an additional 2,272,885 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 924,887 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

