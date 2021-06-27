UBS Group AG Sells 8,214 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

CBRL opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

