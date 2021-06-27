UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,492,147. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

