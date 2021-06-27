UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

