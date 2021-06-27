UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Critical Comparison

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

This table compares UDG Healthcare and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A DeNA 18.67% 11.63% 8.15%

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UDG Healthcare and DeNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 3 2 0 2.40 DeNA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDG Healthcare and DeNA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.26 $92.83 million $0.48 24.23 DeNA $1.29 billion 1.74 $240.92 million $1.95 9.44

DeNA has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDG Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DeNA beats UDG Healthcare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; serialization solutions; and clinical IRT services. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is heaquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. It also operates Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; and DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service. In addition, the company offers MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; and Pococha, a social live streaming community. Further, it provides Everystar, a mobile website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; and Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones. Additionally, the company offers Yokohama DeNA Baystars, DeNA Athletics Elite, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders sports services. DeNA Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.