UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

UFPI opened at $72.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.13. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

