Ultra (UOS) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $126.88 million and $992,506.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013214 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004050 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.