Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Ultrapar Participações worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

