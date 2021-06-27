Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Umpqua worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Umpqua by 30.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 109.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 156.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Umpqua by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

