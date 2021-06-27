UniCrypt Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $409.84 or 0.01242428 BTC on popular exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,182 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

