Unido EP (UDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113,829.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $113,829.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

